The net profits after tax of Egypt Aluminum Company dropped by 43% to EGP 2.415 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 from EGP 4.232 billion in Q1 FY2024/25, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 5.86 in Q1 FY2025/2026, an annual plunge from EGP 10.26.

Net sales edged down by 0.07% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 11.326 billion at the end of September 2025 from EGP 11.334 billion.

In FY 2024/2025, the company logged 9% YoY higher net profits after tax at EGP 10.185 billion, compared to EGP 9.324 billion.

