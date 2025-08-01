Cairo – The net profits of Abu Qir Fertilizers dropped by 31% to EGP 9.34 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2024/25 from EGP 13.47 billion in FY23/24, according to the unaudited financial statements.

Net sales hit EGP 22.91 billion in FY24/25, up 24% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 18.52 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) plunged by 31% YoY to EGP 6.32 in the 12-month period that ended on 30 June 2025 from EGP 9.14.

During the first nine months (9M) of FY24/25, the EGX-listed company posted an annual drop of 35.49% in net profit to EGP 7.77 billion, compared to EGP 12.05 billion.

