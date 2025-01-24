The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices closed Thursday’s trading session with mixed performance, with market capitalization at EGP 2.243 billion.

The benchmark EGX30 index edged up 0.06%, to close at 29,997.69 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) was down by 0.10% at 8,516.47 points, while the EGX100 index shed 0.11%, ending the session at 11,666.54 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, dropped by 0.23%, closing the session at 3,182.08 points.

Today’s trading saw 2.367 billion shares exchanged over 105,092 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 7.037 billion.

Retail investors seized 45.93% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 54.06% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 54.69% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 7.38% and 36.92%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 1.026 billion and EGP 620.382 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 1.646 billion.

