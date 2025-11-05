The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Listing Committee approved the listing of Juhayna Food Industries’ capital increase, according to a disclosure.

The company’s issued and paid-up capital will rise from EGP 941.405 million to EGP 1.176 billion, marking an increase of EGP 235.351 million distributed over 235.351 million bonus shares at a nominal value of EGP 1 per share.

Shareholders will receive 0.2500000008 bonus shares for each ordinary share held before the increase, financed from the merger reserve balance as per the financial statements ending March 31st, 2025.

Eligibility for the bonus shares distribution applies to shareholders holding the stock until the close of the trading session on Wednesday, November 5th, 2025.

The post-increase shares will be listed in the database with a reference price effective at the start of the trading session on Thursday, November 6th, 2025, bringing the company’s total listed shares to 1.176 billion.

