Riyadh – Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group achieved net profits valued at SAR 1.70 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, up 11.86% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.52 billion.

The group’s revenues stood at SAR 8.07 billion in January-September 2024, higher by 14.94% than SAR 7.02 billion a year earlier, according to the interim financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 4.86 in 9M-24 from SAR 4.35 during the same period in 2023.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the Saudi group recorded a 9.31% jump in net profit to SAR 595.54 million, compared to SAR 544.77 million a year earlier.

The Tadawul-listed firm registered 21.84% YoY higher revenues at SAR 2.97 billion during the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, compared to SAR 2.44 billion.

Quarterly, the Q3-24 net profits increased by 7.29% from the SAR 555.03 million reported in Q2-24, while the revenues hiked by 15.65% from SAR 2.57 billion.

Dividends

The board members greenlighted cash dividends worth SAR 420 million, representing 12% of the capital, for Q3-24.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib will disburse a dividend of SAR 1.20 per share for 350 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 17 and 25 November 2024, respectively.

