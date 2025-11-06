Riyadh – The net profits of United International Transportation Company (Budget Saudi) hit SAR 248.66 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual rise of 16.94% from SAR 212.62 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 3.18 in 9M-25 from SAR 2.87 a year earlier, according to the financial results

Meanwhile, the revenues hit SAR 1.71 billion in January-September 2025, up 27.47% YoY from SAR 1.34 billion.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Budget Saudi logged net profits valued at SAR 80.27 million, an annual leap of 11.95% from SAR 71.69 million.

The revenues stood at SAR 629.97 million in Q3-25, higher by 24.54% YoY than SAR 505.82 million.

The Q3-25 net profits declined by 6.25% from SAR 85.63 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues climbed by 15.66% when compared to SAR 544.65 million.

