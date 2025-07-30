KUWAIT CITY - In a meeting of its Board of Directors ‎on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, Boursa Kuwait announced that it ‎recorded a net profit of KD 15.11 million for the first half of ‎‎2025, a 61.12% increase from its total for the corresponding ‎period in 2024, when the company recorded profits of KD9.38 ‎million.‎

The company’s remarkable improvement in net profit was largely ‎driven by strong growth in total operating revenues, which reached ‎KD 24.20 million in the first half of 2025, representing a 41.13% ‎increase from the KD 17.15 million recorded in the same period ‎in2024. Operating profit also saw a significant boost, rising ‎‎59.53% from KD 11.58 million to KD 18.47 million, while earnings ‎per share increased 61.12% from 46.71fils in the first half of ‎‎2024 to 75.27fils for the period ended June 30, 2025.‎

The Group’s total assetscame in at KD123.87 million as of June 30, ‎‎2025, which is a 9.26% increase over its KD 113.37 million total ‎in 2024, while shareholders’ equity attributable to equity holders ‎of the parent company increased from KD 58.75 million as of June ‎‎30, 2024, to KD 66.20 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of ‎‎12.68%.‎

Boursa Kuwait’s financial results for the first half of 2025 serve ‎as a clear indicator of the company’s strong financial position ‎and the effectiveness of its operational strategies.‎

‎“These results reaffirm Boursa Kuwait’s capacity to navigate the ‎complex geopolitical and economic challenges experienced worldwide ‎while maintaining sustainable growth supported by revenue ‎diversification and enhanced liquidity levels, which strengthens ‎confidence in the exchange’s operational efficiency and long-term ‎resilience,” said Boursa Kuwait Chairman Mr. Bader Nasser Al-‎Kharafi.‎

‎“This growth marks a significant milestone in our journey, giving ‎us greater momentum to advance our development plans to modernize ‎market infrastructure, diversify investment instruments and ‎strengthen its appeal to both local and international investors. ‎It also reinforces Boursa Kuwait’s position as a key driver of ‎economic growth and a major contributor to the state’s vision of ‎becoming a competitive financial and investment hub in the region, ‎capable of attracting strategic and long-term capital from around ‎the world,” he added.‎

To pave the way for Part Two of Phase Three of the Market ‎Development Program, the Kuwaiti capital market apparatus has ‎undertaken major enhancements to restructure its regulatory and ‎operational infrastructure. Officially rolled out earlier this ‎month, the phase reflects the close collaboration between Boursa ‎Kuwait, the Capital Markets Authority, the Central Bank of Kuwait, ‎Kuwait Clearing Company, local banks and investment and brokerage ‎firms as well as their collective efforts to advance the ‎development and sustainability of the Kuwaiti capital market and ‎the national economy.‎

Al-Kharafistressed that this achievement is the direct result of ‎seamless collaboration across the capital market apparatus and a ‎shared determination to create tangible value for investors, ‎stating that Boursa Kuwait remains committed to accelerating ‎growth and delivering transformative milestones that secure the ‎long-term sustainability of the national economy, working closely ‎with all stakeholders in the Kuwaiti capital market apparatus.‎

‎“This breakthroughunderscores the private sector’s agility and ‎effectiveness in advancing development and forging impactful ‎partnerships with the public sector, further cementing Kuwait’s ‎position as a confident and rising regional financial hub,” he ‎said.‎

The Boursa Kuwait Chairman concluded his statement, saying: “On ‎behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express my ‎gratitude to our shareholders for their continued trust in the ‎company and to executive management and employees for their ‎unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence. I would also ‎like to thank the Capital Markets Authority and the Ministry of ‎Commerce and Industry for their ongoing support and collaboration, ‎which have contributed to strengthening market stability and ‎raising its standards.‎

‎“My appreciation also goes to the investors, traders and market ‎participants for their sustained confidence in Boursa Kuwait, ‎reaffirming our commitment to deliver a superlative investment ‎experience and working closely with the capital market apparatus ‎to deliver greater milestones in the future,” he said.‎

The Kuwaiti capital market continuedits upward trajectory in the ‎first half of 2025, with traded value soaring by 90.39% from KD ‎‎6.63 billion in the first half of 2024to KD 12.63 billion in the ‎corresponding period in 2025, while traded volume rose by 82.95% ‎from 27.03 billion shares to 49.45 billion shares. Meanwhile, ‎average daily traded value increased by 95.31% from KD55.73 ‎million during the period ended June 30, 2024, to KD 108.85 ‎million in the period ended June 30, 2025. Additionally, market ‎capitalization reached KD 50.53 billion, marking a23.20% increase ‎from thetotal of KD 41.02 billion recorded during the first half ‎of 2024.‎

The “Premier” Market was a key driver of market activity, with ‎value traded increasing 47.09% from its total of KD 4.99 billion ‎in the first half of 2024 to KD 7.34 billion in the first half of ‎‎2025, with approximately 20.21 billion shares traded in the first ‎half of 2025, an increase of 40.98% over the 14.34 billion shares ‎traded in the period ended June 30, 2024. Meanwhile, the market ‎capitalization in Boursa Kuwait’s flagship market increased ‎by24.45% from KD 33.97 billion to KD 42.27 billion in the period ‎ended June 30, 2025. ‎

The “Main” Market also played a significant role in enhancing ‎overall market liquidity, as traded value increased by 221.36% ‎from KD 1.65 billion to KD 5.29 billion in the first half of 2025, ‎while trading volume increased from 12.69 billion shares in the ‎first half of 2024 to 28.60 billion shares in the first half of ‎‎2025, an increase of125.38%. Market capitalization, meanwhile, ‎rose by 17.20% from KD 7.05 billion in the period ended June 30, ‎‎2024, to KD 8.27 billion in the period ended June 30, 2025. ‎

Boursa Kuwait’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-‎Osaimipraised the Kuwaiti capital market’s performance during the ‎first half of 2025,emphasizing that these resultsare an indication ‎of the positive response to the operational and regulatory ‎enhancements in the Kuwaiti capital market, noting Boursa Kuwait’s ‎commitment to developing a balanced and efficient investment ‎environment that serves investors of all asset classes. ‎

‎“These positive indicators showcase the robustness of the Kuwaiti ‎capital market’s regulatory framework and our continued efforts to ‎enhance infrastructure, diversify products and elevate the ‎investor experience, further strengthening Boursa Kuwait’s ‎position as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth that meets ‎the standards of investors across all segments,” he added.‎

‎“The segmentation of the market plays a pivotal role in ‎structuring trading activities to meet liquidity needs and ‎accommodate a diverse investor base. The “Premier” Market has ‎maintained stable trading values, while the “Main” Market has ‎shown remarkable activity, reflecting heightened interest and ‎interaction with the investment opportunities it offers,” he said.‎

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the Kuwaiti capital ‎market’s global presence, Boursa Kuwait organized a series of ‎roadshows and corporate days targeting the international ‎investment community in collaboration with Kuwait Clearing ‎Company. These included a virtual roadshow for asset managers in ‎Asia in collaboration with HSBC, as well as an in-person roadshow ‎in London in collaboration with Jefferies Financial Group. The ‎events showcased Boursa Kuwait’s journey since privatization and ‎highlighted the key developments and investment opportunities ‎within the Kuwaiti capital market. ‎

Additionally, Boursa Kuwait participated in the fourth GCC ‎Exchanges Conference, organized by HSBC in London, coinciding with ‎its 15th Corporate Day, which featured eight companies listed on ‎the “Premier” Market. ‎

Al-Osaimi noted that Boursa Kuwait continues to attract investors ‎through its series of Corporate Days and Roadshows held in major ‎financial capitals, reflecting the State of Kuwait’s vision to ‎emerge as a premier financial and investment hub in the region.‎

He added, “Through active engagementwith world-renowned investment ‎banks, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and asset management ‎firms, the exchange has cultivated a robust investor base as ‎institutional investors accounted for 65.08% of total ‎participants, a testament to the Kuwaiti capital market’s growing ‎stability, enhanced liquidity, and increasing appeal to both local ‎and international investors.”‎

The Boursa Kuwait CEO concluded his remarks by thanking the ‎Capital Markets Authority, Kuwait Clearing Company and market ‎participants for their continued trust in Boursa Kuwait and its ‎role as a vital contributor to the country’s economic development ‎and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding its range of ‎products, enhancing market efficiency and accessibility, focusing ‎on strong governance and transparency to further strengthen ‎investor confidence. ‎

Since its inception, Boursa Kuwait has worked diligently to create ‎a thriving capital market that attracts local and foreign ‎investors through a broad spectrum of new products and services, ‎infrastructure upgrades, and market reform initiatives, as part of ‎its multi-phase market development plans. ‎

The company was fully privatized in 2019, the first government ‎entity in the country to successfully undergo the process, ‎bringing about greater levels of efficiency. Boursa Kuwait also ‎self-listed in September 2020 and has made great strides in ‎sustaining its operations and business continuity in the face of ‎uncertainties and challenges. ‎

The company has rolled out numerous market reforms and new ‎initiatives as part of its comprehensive multi-phase market ‎development (MD) plans and showcases some of the standout listed ‎companies and the investment opportunities that reside in the ‎Kuwaiti capital market through its series of Roadshows and ‎Corporate Days, putting these companies in touch with some of the ‎world’s leading investment firms and financial institutions and ‎highlighting their financial health and business strategies and ‎outlooks, to help investors gain an in-depth understanding of the ‎benefits and opportunities of investing in Kuwaiti companies.‎

