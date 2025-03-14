Abu Dhabi – Bank of Sharjah shifted to net profits after tax worth AED 384.69 million in 2024 from a net loss of 275.25 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, the net profit before tax hit AED 416.36 million as of 31 December 2024, according to the income statements.

The UAE lender registered basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of AED 0.13 in 2024, versus a loss per share of AED 0.10 in 2023.

The operating income soared to AED 726.51 million last year from AED 270.69 million in 2023.

Furthermore, the total assets surged to AED 43.58 billion as of 31 December 2024 compared to AED 39.45 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The customer deposits grew to AED 29.70 billion in 2024 from AED 26.34 billion in the previous year.

It is worth noting that during the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Bank of Sharjah turned to profits at AED 295.61 million.

Source: Mubasher

