Abu Dhabi - Apex Investment Company logged lower net profits after tax at AED 37.99 million in 2025, compared with AED 75.64 million in 2024.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.01 as of 31 December 2025, down year-on-year (YoY) from AED 0.02, according to the financial results.

Revenues climbed to AED 865.15 million at the end of 2025 from AED 852.85 million a year earlier.

Furthermore, the total assets reached AED 2.57 billion in the January-December 2025 period when compared with AED 2.23 billion in 2024.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Apex Investment registered AED 54.43 million in net profits after tax, reflecting a YoY increase from AED 51.14 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

