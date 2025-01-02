Riyadh: Albilad Capital unveiled a cash dividend of SAR 0.008 per unit to the unitholders of Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF as of 31 December 2024, according to a bourse filing.

Cash distribution entitlements to unitholders shall be based on the unitholder register at the end of 5 January 2025.

The total value of the dividends stands at SAR 72,956, equivalent to 0.10% of the net asset value, for 9.20 million units eligible for distribution.

