AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of trade, industry and logistics solutions, has published its 2025 Annual Report, which chronicled a year of record revenue and profits, as the group strengthened its key trade corridors and geographies of operations.

During the year, it optimised its asset portfolio and balance sheet, and invested in key port infrastructure, logistics capabilities, and maritime connectivity to power its profit-enhancing international expansion.

The report ‘’Curating Connectivity” highlights the group’s successful efforts at leveraging its growing presence along key international trade corridors and geographies of focus, such as in the UAE, Europe, Egypt, Pakistan, and Africa, to prime its integrated trade platforms for stronger performance and boost global connectivity, despite a challenging year marked by regional conflicts, tariffs, weakening global macroeconomic environment, and continued supply chain disruptions.

The group’s Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Maritime & Shipping Clusters were the key drivers to the record group revenue of AED20.77 billion, and record total net profit of AED2.07 billion, up 20% and 16%, respectively, from 2024.

Revenue and profits have risen more than five-fold since 2020, amid the group’s “intelligent internationalisation’’ expansion strategy, underpinned by significant investments at home to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as an international trade and industrial hub.

During 2025, the group announced plans with global shipping line partner CMA CGM Group to expand their joint CMA Terminals Khalifa Port container facility in Abu Dhabi, less than a year after it opened, amidst heavy demand. Internationally, the group purchased equity stakes in leading container terminal operators in Egypt and Syria, and announced plans with Egyptian partners to develop the 20 km2 KEZAD East Port Said Industrial and Logistics Zone at the Mediterranean mouth of the Suez Canal.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said: “The group’s results reflect not only the scale and resilience of its diversified business model and integrated clusters, but also the growing confidence that customers, partners, and investors place in AD Ports Group as a long-term driver of sustainable growth. AD Ports Group’s operational agility enables it to pivot profitably in volatile trading environments to produce consistent strong results through the cycle.”

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO – AD Ports Group, said: “Our performance in 2025 reflected the disciplined execution, the growing maturity of our asset base, and the increasing strategic importance of our corridor-focused and regional strategy to customers and partners worldwide. We continued, guided by our wise leadership, to interconnect our ports, maritime services, logistics platforms, and economic zones into a coherent ecosystem that enables customers to move cargo, capital, and operations more efficiently along key trade corridors.”

A significant achievement was the group’s ability to leverage its expanding global network presence to win increasing amounts of business from existing major customers, whilst expanding its client base on five continents. During 2025, the Group’s customer base expanded by almost 20%, and spending by its top 10 customers increased by approximately 40%, demonstrating the growing appeal of the Group’s end-to-end solutions.

Reflecting the group’s enhanced global role, Khalifa Port in 2025 was designated 39th in the Lloyd’s List Top 100 Ports ranking of the world’s largest container ports. The Group first entered the prestigious global list at 95th place in 2019.

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