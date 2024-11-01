The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), is inviting businesses fully owned by Emirati citizens and registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), to submit their proposals for a tender to develop car wash and service centres across multiple locations in Al Dhafrah and Al Ain, including Al Marfa, Ghayathi, Liwa, Al Sila, and Al Qou.

Interested bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender, which opens on 1st November to 16th December.

Bidders can download the RFP document by visiting https://investinabudhabi.gov.ae/en/Musataha-Projects.

To confirm their interest and receive the submission link, bidders are required to complete the online form provided in the RFP documents.

Proposals must be submitted before 16th December 2024, 5:00 pm (UAE time).