SYDNEY - HSBC is aiming to raise $1 billion in a perpetual additional Tier 1 dollar bond issuance, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The initial price guidance given to investors has been set at 7.5%, according to a term sheet viewed by Reuters.

The term sheet did not outline the deal size, but the source said the bank was aiming to raise $1 billion. The source could not be named discussing confidential information.

HSBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bank plans to use the proceeds raised in the deal to further strengthen its capital base and for general corporate purposes, the term sheet said.

HSBC last week reported a 6.6% rise in 2024 pre-tax profit to $32.3 billion, moderately ahead of analysts average estimate of $31.7 billion, as income withstood the impact of falling interest rates.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jamie Freed)