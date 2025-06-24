Mumbai International Airport Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings, has secured a $750 million investment from a group led by affiliates of Apollo-managed funds and other long-term backers, the U.S. private capital group said on Monday.

The four-year unsecured notes will be used to refinance existing debt, with an option to raise an additional $250 million, Apollo said in a statement. Adani Airports Holdings, the airport division of Adani Enterprises, secured a $750 million investment earlier this month from a consortium of international banks.

The unit is expected to be spun off and listed by March 2027, according to a Bloomberg report from June.

Adani Airport Holdings currently operates eight airports across India and also oversees the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a strategically located project on the outskirts of Mumbai set become operational soon.

Adani Airport Holdings and Adani Enterprises did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)