Islamic banks account for 70 percent of assets across industry sectors and emerged relatively unscathed from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video to find out more about the latest trends in the sector.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022