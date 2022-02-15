Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE’s largest Islamic lender, has listed on Nasdaq Dubai its $750 million sukuk, which was more than 2.5 times oversubscribed.

The five-year senior sukuk offering is a first in the UAE this year and is part of DIB’s $7.5 billion sukuk programme.

In a new notice, Nasdaq Dubai said the sukuk will be admitted to trading on the exchange today, February 15.

The bonds have been priced at 95 basis points with a profit rate of 2.74 percent. It is said to have the lowest-ever credit spread on any of the lender’s fixed-rate senior issuances.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com

