LONDON- British trade officials said they had begun a review of the country's tariff rate quotas (TRQs) on some categories of imported steel products after a revision of trade statistics.

The Trade Remedies Authority, created after Brexit, made recommendations last June about which steel products should be covered by the measures - inherited from the European Union - and which should not and providing new TRQs.

Some of the applications were made due to incorrect customs figures, the TRA said.

