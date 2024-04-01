AD Ports Group expects major construction ramping up on the Global Auto Hub Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Food Hub, and the Metal Park marketplaces, the company said in its integrated annual report for 2023.



The economic cities & free zones cluster will advance its diversification strategy by expanding the services offered to its growing network of community-centric ecosystems, such as waste management and wastewater management through Bee’ah and SWW, respectively.



Additionally, the company is exploring plans to build a green hydrogen production hub for domestic and international export with UAE renewables company Masdar.



The ports cluster will focus on growing its successful cruise terminal business and delivering on its infrastructure and superstructure commitments with partners in Egypt, Jordan, Congo, and Pakistan to raise the level of regional trade and lay a path for future growth.



The cluster will remain focused on raising its performance and efficiency and seizing the potential of new assets, such as dry docking and its expanded port facilities at South Quay and Khalifa Port Logistics.



Meanwhile, the logistics cluster, led by Noatum, a global logistics services provider acquired in July 2023, intends to explore more synergies, diversifications, and expansions both in products and in geographic markets to mitigate cyclical disruptions and drive revenue and earnings.



A major priority for the cluster will be to complete the integration of Sesé Auto Logistics and the consolidation of APM Terminals Castellón, the report added.



(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.