Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) has discovered 1.5 to 2 trillion standard cubic feet (TSCF) of natural gas resources off Abu Dhabi, the UAE energy giant said on Thursday.

Interim results are from the first exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block 2 Exploration Concession operated by Eni, the oil company said a statement.

A consortium led by Eni and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) were awarded the exploration rights for Offshore Block 2 in 2019 as part of ADNOC’s debut competitive block bid round.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said the discovery underscores how its strategic partnerships is speeding up the exploration and development of Abu Dhabi’s untapped hydrocarbon resources.

Offshore Block 2 covers an area of 4,033 square kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi. According to ADNOC, the discovery in the block was enabled by new insights from the world’s largest combined onshore and offshore three-dimensional (3D) mega seismic survey currently underway in Abu Dhabi.

This follows the recent significant discovery in Onshore Block 4. ADNOC launched the first and second competitive block bid rounds in 2018 and 2019 respectively, offering a set of major onshore and offshore blocks to international companies.

