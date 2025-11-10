UAE - The lead development partners of Wynn Al Marjan Island, which is under construction in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE -- Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Marjan -- have announced their second joint venture development on Al Marjan Island: Janu Al Marjan Island.

The resort from Aman Group, the developer and operator of extraordinary hotels, resorts, and branded residences, will be managed and operated by the pioneering hospitality group and is slated to open late 2028.

Janu, meaning 'soul' in Sanskrit, offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression, and social wellness are at the core of the guest experience. It will be located directly across from Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island said” “The Aman Group team is world class, and we are delighted to have them as a neighbour. Beyond the standalone merits of the investment, we expect Janu’s guests and residential owners will be an additional source of high-quality visitation to Wynn Al Marjan Island.”

Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan said: “The arrival of Janu Al Marjan Island by Aman Group marks a defining moment in Ras Al Khaimah’s evolution as a world-class lifestyle and hospitality destination. This collaboration with Aman Group and our partner Wynn Resorts reflects our commitment to curating exceptional experiences that resonate with discerning global travellers. Janu’s philosophy of soulful luxury aligns perfectly with our vision for Al Marjan Island, and we are proud to welcome this iconic brand to our growing portfolio of landmark developments.”

The hotel will feature 132 rooms with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Consistent with the Janu experience, the hotel will offer a Janu Wellness centre including a yoga studio, gym, banya, and hammam.

A Mixology Bar, two distinct restaurants, a vibrant nightlife venue and a dedicated Kids’ Club will be part of the guest experience.

Janu’s private beach will provide residents and guests seamless access to the water alongside a Beach Club and pool.

Adjacent to the hotel, a residential tower will offer an exclusive number of Janu Residences featuring one- to five-bedroom units and a limited collection of standalone villas.

Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the first integrated resort in the UAE.

Set to open in 2027, the resort is located approximately 50 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

It will offer 1,530 rooms and well-appointed suites, as well as 22 restaurants, lounges, and bars, a theatre, and a beach club adjacent to the Arabian Gulf.

Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature an extensive poolscape with tropical landscaping, a five-star spa, and a salon.

The resort will have its own marina with 99 berths to accommodate luxury yachts, a 15,000-square-meter shopping promenade filled with the world’s top luxury boutiques, and a 7,500-square-meter celebrations and events centre.

