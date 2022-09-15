UAE - Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, announced that 90% work has been completed on the next-generation marine-life theme park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, at Yas Island.

Built on five indoor levels with a total area of approximately 183,000 sq m, the marine-life theme park is in the final stages of completion of the interior themed guest environments, habitats, rides, and immersive experiences.

Utilising SeaWorld’s vast experience operating world-class marine-life theme parks for over 55 years, the purpose-built habitats and ecosystems for the animals that will call SeaWorld Abu Dhabi home have been designed and built using the latest technologies, aiming to provide the residents a dynamic environment that replicates their natural habitat.

The marine-life theme park, set to be home to the region’s largest and most expansive multi-species marine-life aquarium, will feature a myriad of immersive experiences and interactive exhibits, inviting guests from around the world to broaden their knowledge and appreciation of marine-life, while educating and inspiring, said the statement from Miral.

To be located next to the marine-life theme park, the research and rescue center will open this year. It will support regional and global conservation efforts, providing an advanced knowledge hub with a focus on indigenous Arabian Gulf and marine life ecosystems.

On the key milestone, Chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said: "Abu Dhabi and the UAE has delivered longstanding marine conservation, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi signifies the start of a new chapter in regional and global marine life knowledge, conservation, and sustainability. Our partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment to bring this next-generation marine-life theme park to the capital will help further position Abu Dhabi as a global tourism hub and contribute to its economic growth and diversification vision."

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Chairman Scott Ross said: "SeaWorld brings a legacy of inspiring love and conservation for the ocean and marine animals, and we cannot be more excited to extend our global conservation network and mission to protect marine animals and their habitats in the sea and gulfs surrounding the UAE."

"We look forward to celebrating the UAE’s history and deep-rooted connection to the ocean through the many incredible and immersive experiences at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi," he added.

CEO Mohammed Abdalla Al Zaabi said: "Miral is proud to mark this significant milestone in the development of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, leveraging its legacy of marine animal rescue and rehabilitation."

"This is an important and transformational addition to Yas Island’s immersive experiences, which is yet another testament to achieving our vision for the island, positioning it as a top global destination," he noted.

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment CEO Marc Swanson said: "It is a privilege to partner with Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of experiences Miral as we bring to life another extraordinary SeaWorld experience for guests with our first marine-life theme park in over 30 years and our first outside the US."

"SeaWorld’s nearly six decades of caring for such a vast array of marine animals is what makes this possible and what enables us to introduce another first for the UAE region – a marine animal research and rescue center for the UAE," he noted.

We are excited to witness the impact that these endeavours will have on inspiring the next generation of marine animal conservationists across the UAE and advancing the causes of research, rescue, and conservation worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).