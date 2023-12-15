Muscat: Wilayat of Sur in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate was chosen as the Capital of Arab Tourism for the year 2024, during the meeting of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism in its 26th session, which was held in the Qatari capital, Doha.

This selection comes according to several criteria related to the availability of infrastructure and tourism resources, the diversity of tourism patterns and activities, in addition to policies and directions for preserving the environment, and the state’s rich historical and cultural components, in addition to the presence of archaeological sites dating back to different time periods, a number of which have been included. It is included in the World Heritage List and the Preliminary List, in addition to natural sites such as beaches, valleys, springs, caves and natural reserves, which attract tourists from inside and outside the Sultanate of Oman.

The selection reflects the efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in integration with the concerned authorities to develop the sector in the various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman in accordance with tourism development plans and stimulate tourism movement through various programs and events, in addition to raising awareness of the principles of sustainability in heritage and tourist sites and landmarks and benefiting from them by involving the local community and promoting them with the latest Modern means of promotion.

This choice represents an important opportunity to introduce and promote the Sultanate of Oman and wilayat of Sur in particular as a rich destination that provides tourists with unique tourist experiences from an ancient cultural heritage and attractive, picturesque nature, while the Ministry will announce a celebration program that extends throughout the next year.

His Excellency Azzan bin Qasim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, said in a statement to the Oman News Agency: The selection of the Wilayat of Sur comes as an embodiment of the efforts made by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and other relevant parties to host the Wilayat of Sur for this important coronation, as the state combines many heritage, cultural and tourism components.

He explained that the Ministry will prepare a set of activities to celebrate this occasion and open a number of investment projects therein. His Excellency added: There are a number of festivals implemented by the Ministry in coordination with the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate Office and other public and private sectors, in addition to studying some investment projects in the tourism sector to integrate with this worthy choice.

It is noteworthy that the meeting discussed a number of topics, most notably supporting the Palestinian economy in the field of tourism, the International Code for the Protection of Tourists in the Middle East, enhancing the quality of education and training in the region, developing joint regional tourism products, supporting and developing Arab environmental cooperation in the field of tourism, enhancing Arab consumer and tourist culture, and activating joint tourism work. In addition to the comprehensiveness of contemporary Arab tourist destinations, climate changes, and their impact on the sector, offering forums to stimulate tourism, and evaluating the capitals nominated for the title of Arab Tourism Capital.

His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, President of Qatar Tourism, stressed in his speech during the meeting: This meeting strengthens the bonds of cooperation between Arab societies, and seeks to chart a path towards a dynamic and prosperous future in the Arab tourism sector.

He added that the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf’s approval of the unified tourist visa is an important step towards achieving the Council’s vision of enhancing cooperation and deepening ties between member states, noting that this visa will contribute to enhancing cultural and social exchange between member states, and will also establish mutual understanding and cooperation. In the field of tourism, which reflects positively on strengthening economic ties and advancing development and prosperity in the field of tourism and other fields in the entire region.

