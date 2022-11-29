UAE - Wego, a leading online travel marketplace, has unveiled a list of seven countries that are easily accessible from the UAE, where all you will need is a flight ticket and minimal pre-travel preparations.

Oman

UAE’s neighbour is one to reckon with when it comes to selecting a country for your international trip. It surely surpasses the expectations of every visitor with its grand mosques, spectacular mountain views, vibrant souks and white-sand beaches.

Due to their proximity, non-stop flights are easily available to and from Oman, operated by Emirates, Etihad, Oman Air, Air Arabia and more. The flight duration is just one hour, while connecting flights could take longer. Roundtrip tickets from the UAE to Oman are readily available starting from AED797 ($217).

In a historic agreement, both countries have signed a deal to establish a rail network between Oman and the UAE, which will further facilitate travel. The passenger trains are expected to reach 200 kph, running between Sohar and Abu Dhabi in 100 minutes, and between Sohar and Al Ain in 47 minutes.

India

With its snow-clad mountains, numerous hill stations, the great Indian Thar Desert, pristine beaches, and coastal beauties, India offers a plethora of different and unique experiences to tourists all year round. Several expats in the UAE also call this wonderful country home.

Depending on your city of arrival, the flight duration may change. But generally, the flight time is short and would just take 3 to 4 hours. India is also one of the most budget-friendly countries to visit from the UAE, as roundtrip tickets are available from AED1,200 onwards.

Saudi Arabia

Another country sharing land borders with the Emirates is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is frequently visited by millions every year for what Saudi has to offer for every type of traveller all year round.

Multiple direct flights are available every day, starting from airfares as low as AED1,300. The flight duration for direct flights is just two hours. It is also possible to drive to Saudi Arabia from the UAE, after clearing the necessary entry permits and visa requirements.

Qatar

Qatar is turning out to be one of the most sought-after countries to visit from the UAE, as the World Cup 2022 is being held in the capital city of Doha. Non ticket holders can enter Qatar from 2 December 2022, so even if you’re not a football fan, you can still enjoy Qatar at its best.

Flights take only 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach Doha from the UAE and are easily available throughout the week, operated by award-winning airlines such as Qatar Airways, and more. Roundtrip tickets from the UAE to Qatar start from AED1,829.

Instead of flying, you can simply take your car and drive to Qatar from anywhere in the UAE. This is cheaper and enjoyable too, especially for those with a passion for driving and will serve as a trip by itself.

Armenia

Armenia is a country where cuisine, culture, history and modernity intertwine together to create a fine blend of unforgettable memories. Armenia is just a few hours away from the UAE, with amazing budget-friendly options for tourists.

Non-stop flights would take just 3 hours from the UAE, with airfares starting as low as AED1,400. Moreover, tourists from the UAE can travel visa-free to Armenia and stay in the country for up to 180 days without applying for entry permits or visas.

Jordan

Jordan will make you feel right at home, away from home, as the country’s generosity and hospitality are simply boundless—since ancient times, the land has always been welcoming to countless strangers and visitors.

UAE is among the few countries allowed to enter Jordan visa-free. UAE travellers must ensure that their passport’s validity period extends to six months beyond the duration of their stay. A visa-free stay of 30 days is allowed. The country’s proximity also facilitates entry, as the flight duration is just 3 hours and 30 minutes with roundtrip tickets available from AED1,094.

Nepal

Nepal — the small, serene country of mountains and meadows, rivers and jungles, monasteries and temples is a haven for adrenaline seekers to the likes of hikers and mountaineers, as the country is home to the tallest peak in the world, Mount Everest.

While Nepal may sound like a distant country from the UAE across the Himalayas, the four-hour flight is very cheap on most airlines, starting from AED800. The visa process is also quite easy and can be filled out online, as long as you have a valid passport, a photograph and other simple requirements.

