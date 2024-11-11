Visit Bahrain, a leading destination management company based in the kingdom, has set an ambitious target to attract 53,000 international tourists into the country by next year, said a top official.

These international visitors will likely add nearly $75 million in revenue to the country, stated Ali Amralla, the CEO of Visit Bahrain, on the sidelines of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

This expenditure will be distributed across various sectors, including travel, accommodation, and visits to Bahrain’s cultural, heritage, and entertainment sites, he added.

According to him, this goal is supported by strategic partnerships and agreements with major tourism and travel companies worldwide.

Additionally, Visit Bahrain’s extensive network of offices in key global markets - spanning UK (London), China, Russia, Germany, Poland, Czechia, Hungary, France, India, and Slovakia - will play a crucial role in driving this initiative forward, he noted.

Reflecting on this year’s achievements, Amralla said: "We have successfully achieved our strategic objectives for 2024, welcoming tens of thousands of tourists from diverse regions such as China, Russia, and Eastern Europe."

"For 2025, we have set even more ambitious goals to sustain this growth. Our plan includes opening new markets and establishing additional partnerships with key stakeholders in the global tourism industry," he noted.

"Visit Bahrain team is ready to provide an all-encompassing suite of tourism services to visitors from around the world. These services include comprehensive travel arrangements, accommodations, transportation, and guided tours, as well as access to recreational activities, renowned restaurants, and premier shopping destinations," he added.

Throughout the World Travel Market in London, the Visit Bahrain team engaged in a series of meetings with officials from the international tourism sector, hotel property managers, and tour operators.

These discussions provided an opportunity to showcase Bahrain’s unique historical sites and highlight the latest developments in the country’s tourism infrastructure, said Amralla.

The meetings also featured detailed presentations on new tourism destinations and programs designed to attract a broader range of visitors to the kingdom, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).