Bahrain has the potential to become a major hub for business tourism and meetings in the region, a top official said at a two-day conference that opened yesterday.

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) chief executive Sara Buhiji highlighted the kingdom’s bold vision, hospitality and diversity, as well as the Tourism Strategy 2022-2026, which aims to diversify Bahrain’s economic portfolio and contribute to the national economy.

Ms Buhiji was speaking at the first International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Middle East Summit 2025 being held at the Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB) in Sakhir.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome you all to our island home,” said Ms Buhiji during the opening ceremony.

“Bahrain has always been known for its hospitality and spirit of bringing people together. Today, these qualities are matched with our ambition to make business tourism and meetings industry a cornerstone of our national goal.

“Through our Tourism Strategy 2022-2026, we are placing Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) events at the heart of how we diversify our economy and share Bahrain’s story with the world.”

Yesterday’s event was attended by delegates and officials including Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi, ICCA chief executive Dr Senthil Gopinath, EWB general manager Alan Pryor, ICCA Middle East chapter chair Khalid Al Zadjali, and BTEA deputy chief executive Dana Al Saad.

The event gave those in the business tourism industry an opportunity to connect with visionaries, groundbreaking innovators and marketing pioneers who are transforming the way destinations excel on the global stage.

Participants learned how artificial intelligence (AI) tools and techniques were being utilised around the world to enhance visitor engagement, streamline operations and position destinations as global leaders.

Ms Buhiji said the summit was not just about showcasing EWB as a venue, but also about highlighting Bahrain as a destination.

“Bahrain is a country that may be small in size, but is bold in vision,” she said.

“In our kingdom, tradition means innovation and collaboration drives everything we do.

“This year’s focus on AI in destination marketing could not be more timely. AI is reshaping how we connect with audiences, how we tell our stories, and how we create experiences that truly resonate.

“For Bahrain, it means opportunities to share who we are – not just as a business hub, but as a country, heritage and ideas.

“I invite all attendees to experience both sides of Bahrain while you are here.”

Yesterday’s session saw Ms Buhiji, Dr Gopinath and regenerative tourism expert Dr Aradhana Khowala talking about ‘Bahrain’s Tourism Vision and Global Meetings Perspective’, which was moderated by speaker and programme maker Robert Daverschot.

There were discussions on the ‘Future of Destination Leadership’ and ‘Harnessing AI to Drive Destination Marketing’, along with interactive workshops, case studies and a tour of EWB.

Today, participants and delegates will go on a cultural tour around the kingdom’s main sites, including the Bahrain Fort, Muharraq Suq, Al Fateh Mosque and Manama Suq.

According to the Bahrain Economic Quarterly Report, released by the Finance and National Economy Ministry, the accommodation and food services sector recorded a growth of 10.3 per cent Year-on-Year in the first quarter of 2025.

A tourism survey conducted by the Information and eGovernment Authority and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority also revealed that the number of overnight visitors increased by 8.6pc YoY, reaching 1.7m. The average daily spending per visitor also rose by 1.1pc during Q1 2025.

Over the past year, from July 2024 to 2025, India has seen the highest passenger growth to the kingdom with an increase of 117pc, according to the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry.

The ICCA is a global community and knowledge hub for the international association and governmental-meetings industry. Founded in 1963, it specialises in the international association meetings sector, offering unrivalled data, education, communication channels, business development and networking opportunities.

