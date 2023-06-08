RIYADH — Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced on Wednesday that Riyadh’s luxurious tourist and entertainment destination ‘Via Riyadh’ has attracted one million visitors in over three weeks after its opening to the public. Via Riyadh was inaugurated by Turki Al-Sheikh in January this year ahead of its formal opening to the public later on May 11.



In an earlier statement on his official Twitter account, Al-Sheikh said that the Via Riyadh zone would include the most luxurious restaurants, shops and cinemas. Opening of the most luxurious entertainment destination in the Saudi capital city is regarded as a landmark initiative in the Kingdom’s incredible journey in the entertainment sector for the year 2023.



Via Riyadh features five-star hotel St. Regis Riyadh, 22 luxury stores, 15 restaurants and cafes, seven cinemas, and an international food market. The new venue also includes a theatre for live performances, which was inaugurated by renowned Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah on May 18.



Via Riyadh is one of the ideal destinations for residents and visitors of Riyadh looking for entertainment in a luxurious and exceptional atmosphere. It provides a unique and ideal experience for visitors through spaces designed for rest and relaxation, enjoying the scenery and the surrounding areas, in addition to enjoying watching a large collection of artistic sculptures.



Via Riyadh is characterized by high-end designs in all its characteristics and features, while the magnificent architecture, which was built in the luxurious Salmani architectural style and in remarkable harmony with the identity of Riyadh that stands out, in terms of spaces for comfort and recreation, and aesthetic landmarks that appear in artistic forms and a pleasant vision.



This neighbourhood, located near the Diplomatic Quarter ,is distinguished by the Salmani style that blended modernity and luxury, simulating the Kingdom’s original heritage and identity. The architecture of Via Riyadh is built in the Salmani style based on King Salman’s six core values: authenticity, human-centricity, livability, continuity, innovation and sustainability; and it is built with a mix of traditional and modern architecture. There is an emphasis on green spaces, as Saudi Arabia moves towards a more sustainable future as part of Vision 2030, outlined by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).