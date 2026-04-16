UN Tourism has joined with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to further advance the role of data and governance in tourism development across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Against a backdrop of increased engagement by international organisations in supporting sustainable tourism programs in the region, the new “Shaping Sustainable Tourism – the Role of Tourism Observatories in Latin America and the Caribbean,” report is designed to help connect national strategies with local actions.

The report emphasises the importance of regular, timely, reliable and locally generated data. Tourism observatories - such as UN Tourism’s International Network of Sustainable Tourism Observatories (INSTO) - enable destinations to monitor key indicators, including supply and demand trends, resource use and tourism capacities, and translate this information into actionable insights for planning, investment, and policy decisions.

The publication also underscores the importance of participatory governance, showing how observatories create platforms for public and private stakeholders to align priorities, strengthen coordination, and support more transparent and accountable tourism.

The analysis provides an overview of how tourism observatories operate and presents a series of case studies and best practices from across the region.

The report was presented during the 1st World Travel Market (WTM) Latin America Ministers’ Summit in Sao Paulo.

It reflects the longstanding collaboration between the UN Tourism and the IDB and their shared commitment to advancing sustainable tourism through effective and evidence-based management.

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