Dubai-based Lokalee, an AI-powered content platform for hospitality businesses, has partnered with Viator, a leading travel experiences marketplace. This collaboration will integrate Viator’s extensive catalogue of global tours and activities into Lokalee’s platform.

Viator, a Tripadvisor company, offers over 300,000 experiences across 200 countries. The partnership will allow Lokalee’s hotel and holiday home customers to provide their guests a wide range of activities- guided city walking tours, sunset cruises, cooking classes, adventurous excursions, cultural activities and more.

Lokalee's B2B content platform serves hotels and holiday homes, enabling guests to browse and book local experiences. The customizable white-label platform allows guests to browse and book everything a property and the destination has to offer.

The company has partnerships with more than 200 brands across 20 countries, and top hotel chains including Mövenpick, Sheraton, and Hilton have already adopted the Lokalee platform.

“We are very pleased to welcome Viator as a global partner to Lokalee. The partnership is an ideal alliance which will boost our destination offering to our customers, and which complements our continued expansion plans to optimize the digitization of the guest journey for our customers,” said Samir Abi Frem, CEO of Advanced Digital Technology and Lokalee. – TradeArabia News Service

