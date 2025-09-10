UAE's hotel establishment revenues for the first half of the year surged to more than AED26 billion ($7 billion), thus marking a 6.3% increase compared to the same period last year, reported Wam, citing a senior minister.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism said this while chairing the Emirates Tourism Council's third meeting of 2025.

The hotel occupancy rate hit 80.5% during the first six months, reflecting sustained growth in this vital sector, the concerted efforts of the public and private sectors, and supporting the objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to raise the sector’s contribution to the national economy to AED450 billion by the next decade.

The Council's meeting was attended by the chairpersons and directors general of the local tourism authorities across the UAE.

During the meeting, Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE’s tourism sector continues to perform exceptionally under the guidance of the wise leadership, which prioritises its development as a strategic driver of non-oil GDP growth and a key pillar in the transition to a new economic model.

“Through the Emirates Tourism Council, we continue our efforts to promote sustainable tourism development in the country by fostering effective partnerships between the public and private sectors and launching innovative initiatives and projects. These efforts not only drive tourism growth but also create exceptional travel experiences, offer unique opportunities to Emirati talents, and strengthen our national tourism identity on the global stage,” he added.

The meeting reviewed a range of tourism initiatives and projects in the pipeline aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE’s tourism sector in the coming period, said the Wam report.

It also discussed mechanisms for implementing these initiatives and the importance of coordination between the country’s tourism authorities and the private sector to ensure the achievement of all related objectives, said the statement from the ministry.

The meeting also followed up the recommendations issued during the previous meeting, assessing the progress made so far, it added.

