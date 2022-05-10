Tourism 365, a tourism development company and part of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec) Group, is participating in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022, showcasing Abu Dhabi’s leisure tourism sector.

The company’s participation at ATM showcases its strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Etihad Holidays and also marks close to a year in operations following its launch in late June 2021.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Adnec, said: “Our strategic partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi and Etihad Holidays looks to enhance Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector throughout the summer and in the coming year.

“Tourism 365 launched at the start of the second half of 2021 as part of Adnec’s strategy to develop Abu Dhabi’s leisure tourism sector. We look forward to placing Abu Dhabi as one of the world’s leading tourist destinations, with advanced travel technology, greater connectivity and standalone packages for the global traveller. We are proud to be a leading group that contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry. Our aim is to bring business and leisure travellers together to create a valuable social and economic impact on Abu Dhabi.”

Commenting on the collaboration with Tourism 365, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “This is a positive step forward for the entire tourism industry in Abu Dhabi, putting the capital at the forefront of driving global tourism innovation. It's through such strategic partnerships and our diversity of experiences on offer, that enables us to inspire all travellers on their own journey of personal discovery to experience Abu Dhabi at their own pace. All while making the destination even more accessible to global markets.”

Roula Jouny, CEO of Tourism 365, said: “We are excited to take part in ATM while we mark a key milestone for Tourism 365 after successfully completing a year of operations. Tourism 365 was launched to enhance the regional and global positioning of Abu Dhabi in the wider tourism sector by showcasing all that Abu Dhabi has to offer. Tourism 365 will continue its mission in nurturing Abu Dhabi’s compelling tourism sector, as well as providing innovative travel solutions in collaboration with (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Etihad Holidays.”

During the exhibition, Tourism 365 will announce its operational role for Etihad Holidays to enhance its current position as a travel platform for the local market to an all-encompassing tour operator for all regional and international travel pursuits. This will allow them to supply online and traditional travel agencies with Etihad network holiday packages for multiple key source markets including Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Holland, Austria and Russia.

In addition, Etihad Holidays will function as a business-to-business tour operator, working with retailers and OTAs to boost tourism to Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Tourism 365 is exhibiting at ATM 2022 from May 9 – 12 on DCT Stand: ME2350, ME2310 and will also have a presence through Etihad Holidays on the Etihad Airways stand ME2210. Exciting holiday prizes are also up for grabs at the stands.

