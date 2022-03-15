Tier, Europe's leading provider of shared micro-mobility solutions, has launched its first fleet of e-bikes in the Middle East.

Bahrain is the first country in the Middle East to receive Tier’s e-bikes, which are now available in prominent locations across Diyar Al Muharraq, complementing the existing mobility offer of Tier’s e-scooters.

The introduction of latest generation, high-tech e-bikes is in line with the micro-mobility provider's goal to further create ease in access to sustainable transport methods for first and last mile journeys of residents and tourists.

The Delegation for German Industry & Commerce and the German Embassy have provided continuous support, to further aid Tier’s goal of increasing its footprint in the country.

Eng Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer, Diyar Al Muharraq comments on the launch: “This expansion is in line with our consistent effort to provide residents with access to a sustainable method of transportation, allowing them to commute hassle-free. This launch further enhances our commitment to creating an integrated city, while promoting an active lifestyle, and continuing in our efforts to protect the environment.”

The Berlin-based company’s team have worked closely with Diyar Al Muharraq to ensure that the e-bikes were introduced into the best locations in the community.

Amir Melad, General Manager, Tier Middle East comments: "After recently launching our e-scooters in Diyar Al Muharraq, it became apparent that there was an increasing adoption and change in behaviour in the area by residents and visitors utilising Tier’s e-scooters, which further motivated our expansion in Bahrain, this is a significant milestone for Tier, and we look forward to further expanding our fleet to provide residents with a safe, and sustainable method of transportation."

Kai Boeckmann, the German Ambassador, comments: "I am very happy to see a sharing option for e-bikes in Bahrain offered by a German company. This pioneering step makes it possible for residents and visitors in the Diyar neighbourhood in Bahrain to contribute to a world with less emissions - and have fun at the same time."

Sherine Fakoussa, Deputy Delegate of The Delegation for German Industry & Commerce comments: “We are looking forward to providing our ongoing support to the Berlin-based company as it continues to grow internationally. We truly believe in Tier’s goals and aims to reach a more sustainable future whilst providing residents with ease in access to transportation.”

The Tier e-bike is currently present in several European countries including Germany, Great Britain, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland, and will soon be available across the GCC. Each e-bike is also equipped with a practical basket for easy commuting.

Tier’s e-scooters are already widely available in Manama with further growth expected in Diyar Al Muharraq through 2022.

