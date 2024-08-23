RIYADH — The Sri Lankan government decided to allow visa-free entry for citizens of 35 countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A visa with a validity of 30 days will be issued for tourists from these countries, and the visa-free access will be for a period of six months effective from Oct. 1.



The Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh said in a statement that the Embassy is pleased to announce that the Sri Lankan government has approved the entry of all Saudi citizens without a visa, starting from October 1, 2024.



Sri Lankan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Ajwad hailed the decision taken by the Sri Lankan Council of Ministers, considering it as a historic decision and an incentive for tourism and trade exchange between the two countries. “This initiative enhances communication between the two peoples, at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia ranked third as a potential market for Sri Lankan tourism in June 2024, and 23rd as an export market for tourists visiting Sri Lanka during the same period, according to a report by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority.



The Sri Lankan Council of Ministers approved on Wednesday a recommendation presented by a committee of experts, which carried out studies with regard to introduce a visa-free regime for tourists from a number of countries.

