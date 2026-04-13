The Spring Rose Season in the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar, A’Dakhiliyah Governorate, is witnessing growing visitor turnout, reaffirming its status as one of the most prominent tourist seasons in Oman.

The season is distinguished by its unique natural attributes and deeply rooted cultural heritage, which together contribute to energising tourism activity and supporting the local economy, reported Oman News Agency.

The season serves as a significant economic driver, empowering family-run businesses and revitalising traditional industries associated with mountain roses, foremost among them the production of rose water, soaps, and essential oils.

This provides sustainable sources of income and boosts the entrepreneurship sector.

The rose season, which typically runs from mid-March to mid- or late May each year, helps boost tourism activity during the first half of the year, stimulates demand for tourism-related services, and tangibly enhances the local economy.

Estimates indicate that the number of rose trees cultivated in Al Jabal Al Akhdar stands at approximately 6,000 trees, with an annual production of around 30,000 litres of rose water, and a market value estimated at roughly RO 210,000 ($546,163), highlighting the growing economic importance of this agricultural sector intertwined with cultural heritage.

Ahlam Al Qasabi, Director of the Heritage and Tourism Department in A’Dakhiliyah Governorate affirmed that the rose season is one of the vital tourist seasons that reflects the unique character of Jebel Akhdar and enriches the visitor experience through direct engagement with the natural environment and local heritage.

She noted that the season serves as an integrated community platform in which local residents and productive families participate by showcasing and marketing rose products and derivatives.

She explained that the promotional efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism during the spring rose season include filming and producing a promotional video, purchasing promotional gifts, acquiring a painted artwork of roses in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, implementing promotional media coverage, collaborating with influencers at various social media platforms, running digital advertisements in both Oman and the UAE, setting up advertising screens in several governorates of Oman, conducting continuous promotional postings about the season on social media platforms, and creating a digital promotional page for booking tourism packages in collaboration with the national travel and tourism operator.

She added that the season contributes to higher hotel occupancy rates and increased demand for various tourism services, which positively impacts commercial activity and stimulates investment in developing tourism facilities and improving the quality of services provided to visitors, thereby enhancing the governorate's competitiveness as a sustainable tourist destination.

She further explained that visitors experience an integrated tourism journey during the season, beginning at the rose farms, moving through the stages of picking and gathering, and culminating in the traditional distillation processes and rose water production.

For his part, Ahmed Salim Al Toobi, Director General of Administrative and Financial Affairs in A’Dakhiliyah Governorate, stated that the spring rose season embodies an integrated model of harnessing natural and heritage assets to support economic diversification in the governorate.

He noted that the governorate is working to develop the season into a comprehensive economic and tourism platform that contributes to stimulating activities related to tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing industries.

Recent data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that the number of visitors to the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar during the past year, 2025, reached 222,151 visitors, compared to 203,629 visitors during 2024, marking an increase of 9.1%.

This year's spring rose season, organised by A’Dakhiliyah Governorate in partnership with a number of public and private institutions, features a diverse programme of events.

Most notable among them is the Rose Trail between villages, which connects several agricultural villages with the participation of approximately 400 competitors, offering an experience that combines sports, tourism, and mountain nature exploration.

The season also includes the organisation of a specialised academic symposium exploring prospects for developing the rose and aromatic plants sector in Oman, alongside discussions on investment, export opportunities, and modern distillation technologies.

Additionally, awareness and educational programmes targeted at children and families are held to promote environmental and agricultural awareness through interactive methods.

The residents of Al Jabal Al Akhdar are committed to preserving the cultivation of mountain roses and passing down traditional production techniques from generation to generation, as this cultivation holds both economic and cultural value, contributing to the consolidation of local identity and enhancing the wilayat's position as a distinguished year-round tourist destination.

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