Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism signed an agreement for the development, operation, and utilisation of Al Wasil Fort in the Wilayat of Bidiyah, North A’Sharqiyah Governorate, with Wasil Investment Company.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry by Ibrahim Al Kharousi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Heritage, reported Oman News Agency.

This agreement comes within the framework of maximising the benefit from heritage and cultural assets and enhancing their contribution to economic growth, as Al Wasil Fort is considered one of the most prominent historical landmarks in the governorate, characterised by its deep civilizational and heritage value.

The project is expected to contribute to stimulating tourism by attracting visitors from within and outside of Oman, while enhancing the private sector's role in the management, operation, and development of archaeological sites.

It also expands promising investment horizons, including tourism and cultural activities, the organisation of events and craft exhibitions, as well as the creation of direct and indirect job opportunities for the local community.

It is anticipated that the fort, following its development and operation according to modern standards, will serve as a significant economic contributor by increasing tourism spending, supporting entrepreneurs in hospitality and related services, and solidifying its position as a prominent tourist and cultural destination on the Omani tourism map.