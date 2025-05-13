UAE residents are preparing for summer holidays, with a preference for European cities and tranquil island getaways.

Spanish hotspots like Mallorca, Barcelona, and Ibiza are in high demand due to their culture, cuisine, and beachside siestas, reveals Expedia's Summer Travel Outlook.

These summer destinations offer the perfect opportunity to enjoy festivals and outdoor events, from lively street festivals in Spain's Balearic Islands to traditional arts festivals in Bali. Despite new trends, classic favorites like Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain popular choices for UAE travellers, offering luxurious staycations, world-class shopping, and diverse entertainment options. These locations are ideal for quick getaways and family holidays due to their convenience and familiarity.

"This summer, UAE travellers are setting their sights on a range of destinations that combine relaxation with exploration," said Rehan Asad, Vice President, Global Markets at Expedia. "The surge in searches for Spanish destinations and idyllic islands reflects a desire for enriching cultural experiences and rejuvenating escapes. With our travel tips and helpful tools such as Price Tracking, Expedia empowers travellers to plan their perfect summer getaway, whether it's exploring the streets of Barcelona or unwinding on the beaches of Seychelles."

DESTINATION INSIGHTS

Mediterranean escapes: UAE travelers increasingly seek out a Spanish summer holiday. Mallorca (+150% YoY), the largest of the Balearic Islands, leads the trending list, captivating travellers with its stunning beaches and picturesque villages like Valldemossa and Deia. Barcelona (+75% YoY), with its iconic architecture, vibrant art scene, and delicious tapas, is another Spanish hotspot in high demand. Ibiza (+25% YoY) remains a popular choice for its lively nightlife, beautiful beaches and heritage sites including the fortified old town of Dalt Vila.

Beachside locales: Both within and outside of Spain, beach destinations remain in high demand. Antalya (+105% YoY) on Turkey's Turquoise Coast offers a blend of ancient history, stunning natural beauty, and all-inclusive resorts. The Seychelles (+90% YoY) beckon with crystal-clear waters and unique wildlife, while Mauritius (+55% YoY) and Badung, Bali (+50% YoY) offer tropical relaxation and cultural immersion.

Premium experiences: UAE travellers continue seeking out destinations with rich cultural history or shopping – and sometimes both. Milan (+85% YoY) attracts fashionistas and culture vultures, while Venice (+85% YoY) offers romantic canals and historic architecture.

Accessibility remains key: Travellers demonstrate a preference for destinations that offer a balance of exciting experiences and convenience. Many trending hotspots, such as the Spanish islands and the European cities, are within a reasonable flight distance from the UAE, often with direct flight options or well-serviced connecting routes. However, the inclusion of Orlando (+55% YoY), home to world-renowned theme parks, indicates a willingness to venture further afield for the right experience.

Social media-worthy moments: Trending destinations this summer offer plenty of ‘Instagrammable’ opportunities. From the turquoise waters and pristine beaches of the Seychelles and Mauritius to the vibrant street art and architectural wonders of Barcelona and Milan, each location provides a stunning backdrop for envy-inducing photos. The desire for shareable moments is clearly influencing travel choices this summer.

Best Time to Travel

For travellers planning this year’s summer vacations, early July offers significant savings for budget-conscious travellers. In this time period, travel prices are up to 40% lower than the seasonal average (a saving of more than $50 per night). Meanwhile, early June (4th, 6th, and 9th June) are the least busy travel dates, while August 1st and 11th are expected to be the busiest.

Summer Travel Tips:

Price Tracking: Utilise Price Tracking on the Expedia app to monitor flight and hotel prices and receive alerts when prices drop.

Book on a Sunday: Maximise savings by booking flights on Sundays, potentially saving up to 16% compared to booking on Fridays according to the 2025 Expedia Air Hacks Report.

Flexible Policies: Look for hotels and flights with "free cancellation" or "reserve now, pay later" options for greater peace of mind.

Book a package: Create customisable holiday packages on Expedia, bundling flights, and accommodation is not only more convenient but it will save you money.

