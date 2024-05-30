Soudah Development and Warner Bros. Discovery International (WBD) have signed a one-year partnership agreement to promote and celebrate the distinctive nature, culture, and heritage of Soudah and parts of the Rijal Almaa region, in southwest Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration will focus on raising awareness about Soudah Peaks – a luxury mountain tourism destination set 3,015 m above sea level, on the highest peak in Saudi Arabia – and showcase its beauty and diversity to a global audience, said Soudah Development in a press release.

The agreement entails the production of three short documentaries on Soudah's natural landscape, cultural heritage, traditions, architectural aesthetics, local community, and historical sites and monuments, it stated.

As per the deal, they will air this summer in Europe, US, the Middle East, Africa, India, and Japan on WBD's TV channels Discovery Channel, Food Network, and Travel Channel and Eurosport 1 and 2. They will also air digitally on Discovery YouTube Channel, and on VOX MEDIA's social networks and Discovery Channel Weibo in China, it added.

Soudah Development CEO Saleh Aloraini said: "We are delighted to join forces with Warner Bros. Discovery to unveil the exceptional beauty and cultural significance of the Soudah region on a global scale."

"This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our endeavor to position Soudah as a unique luxury mountain tourism destination, and we are confident that it will captivate travelers from around the world," he noted.

The Soudah region is home to a variety of fauna and flora, varied topography, and distinctive agricultural practices, all of which will be highlighted in the content produced.

