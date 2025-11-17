SilverDoor, a corporate serviced accommodation agent, and IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced a partnership that gives SilverDoor’s corporate and mobility clients instant online access to IHG’s extended stay and suites properties across SilverDoor’s Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.

Through the SilverDoor booking platform, these properties can be booked instantly with live pricing and availability, bringing together IHG’s global reach with SilverDoor’s live booking capability and corporate client base in a first-of-its-kind online integration in the corporate housing space.

With decades of expertise in the extended stay segment, IHG offers brands and amenities that reflect what today’s travellers value most in a long stay - flexibility, comfort, and a sense of home. IHG understands the unique needs of long-stay guests, from travelling healthcare workers and temporary construction crews to corporate project teams and other guests who need a reliable and comfortable place to settle in for longer periods.

SilverDoor is among a select group of corporate housing agents able to provide direct, live access to an extensive range of extended-stay properties within a global hotel group’s inventory.

IHG rooms can be booked live via SilverDoor’s online booking tool and clients benefit from more choice, transparent pricing, and the flexibility to self-book both short and extended stays.

Within IHG’s global portfolio of 6,800 hotels across 100 countries, more than 750 hotels meet the criteria for participation in the partnership, indicating strong potential for expansion and even greater choice for SilverDoor’s corporate clients.

While the majority of participating hotels are Staybridge Suites, the partnership also includes select Candlewood Suites, Atwell Suites, and opted-in hotels from InterContinental, voco hotels, and Holiday Inn.

The properties feature a range of amenities including fully equipped kitchens and kitchenettes, onsite food and beverage offerings, and work and social spaces for connection and productivity – providing guests with the flexibility and convenience they expect during extended stays.

This is a significant partnership for the corporate housing sector. Via the SilverDoor platform, IHG’s properties will be accessible alongside SilverDoor’s existing corporate housing supply, with live pricing, availability, and inventory feeds.

Alex Neale, Chief Supply Officer at SilverDoor, commented:“This partnership between SilverDoor and IHG unlocks a major new supply channel for corporate travel, relocation and long-stay accommodation programmes, achieving a level of consistency, control, and scale in global accommodation sourcing unmatched in the corporate housing space.

“IHG’s global presence, and ability to offer stays - particularly under 30 nights in the Americas - perfectly complements our existing supply of serviced apartments and corporate housing. This collaboration further strengthens our position as a world leader in accommodation sourcing and enables us to deliver even greater value and choice to our clients.”

Mark Sergot, SVP of Global Sales, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “At IHG, we’re proud to offer one of the industry’s most robust extended stay and suites portfolios through many of our trusted brands, including Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites. Partnering with SilverDoor allows us to further expand booking opportunities for corporate travellers and relocation guests, providing seamless access to hundreds of IHG properties globally. We’re excited about the value it brings to both our customers and our hotel owners.” -TradeArabia News Service