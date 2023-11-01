Sharjah is gearing up for a significant presence at the 43rd edition of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London from November 6-8, where representatives from around the globe will gather for this global event.

Sharjah will be represented by a coalition of 18 government and private entities in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), with a focus on showcasing the emirate's noteworthy accomplishments in aligning tourism sector growth with the preservation of environmental, heritage, and cultural values —an essential component of its sustainable tourism diversification strategy.

Throughout its participation, the emirate will shine a spotlight on a diverse array of exceptional experiences and destinations, encompassing environmental, desert, heritage, cultural, recreational, adventure, and sports tourism.

Sharjah is distinguished by its unique environmental diversity, spanning from the desert to the islands, including landmarks such as the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, Mleiha Archaeological and Ecotourism Project, Buhais Geology Park, Sharjah Safari, and natural reserves like the Wasit Wetland Centre and Al Qurm Nature Reserve.

The emirate has been steadfast in its growth. In 2022, Sharjah's hotels welcomed over 1.4 million guests, and this year has seen a substantial increase in guest numbers. Between January and September 2023, the emirate received more than 1.1 million guests, marking an impressive 18% increase over the same period in 2022.

This year, several prominent institutions and entities are participating in collaboration with SCTDA, including Sharjah International Airport Authority, Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah Institute of Heritage, as well as Sharjah Asset Management, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Expo Centre Sharjah, Sharjah Sports Council, and Sharjah Old Cars Club.

From the private sector, participating entities in collaboration with SCTDA include Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), Sharjah National Hotels, The Chedi Al Bait Hotel, Sharjah, Coral Beach Resort, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, Golden Sands Hotel, Holidays Tours, and TravTalk.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), has underlined Sharjah's leading position in the implementation of sustainable tourism strategies, solidifying its status as an industry trailblazer.

He emphasised the intrinsic connection between the tourism sector and international relations, stating that it serves as a vital bridge to global audiences while fostering stronger ties and partnerships with influential organisations shaping worldwide travel and tourism trends. He further highlighted the collaborative efforts between government and private sector entities to position Sharjah as an exceptionally appealing and diverse tourist destination, offering an array of integrated tourism options and experiences on both regional and global scales.

He further commented: “The tourism sector is evolving at a rapid pace, with an increasing emphasis on authentic environmental, heritage, and cultural tourism. Sharjah has consistently remained at the forefront of adopting these tourism strategies, driven by its commitment to sustainable development standards that enjoy widespread support across all sectors, with tourism leading the way.”

What is the World Travel Market?

WTM is the global travel and tourism industry's epicentre and the most influential event in the sector. It provides a platform for operators in the industry from around the world to showcase their achievements and unique experiences. It also provides networking opportunities to build relationships and partnerships with peers worldwide. This year's 43rd edition of the exhibition features the participation of 5,000 exhibitors, presenting their accomplishments, innovations, and visions of global travel to an estimated 51,000 visitors from various countries worldwide.

