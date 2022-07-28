Seera Group, a leader in travel and tourism services in the Middle East, and flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s low fares airline, have signed an agreement to directly integrate Seera’s booking engines with flyadeal’s reservation system.

Seera is the first ever travel company in Saudi Arabia to sign a direct integration agreement with flyadeal. The new partnership creates a direct channel for Almosafer, Seera’s travel business, to sell flyadeal’s full range of product offerings including a choice of fare families, as well as ancillaries such as meals and baggage additions.

The direct integration will help improve efficiency by streamlining the process to make changes to bookings while reducing the time needed for manual tasks for Seera’s agents.

Majed Alnefaie, CEO at Seera Group, said: “flyadeal is an important partner for us and we are pleased to be the first in the Kingdom to sign a direct integration agreement with them. Our customers can now benefit from the full range of flyadeal’s offerings and a smoother ticket issuing process. I have no doubt that this agreement with flyadeal marks the beginning of a very fruitful, mutually beneficial partnership. Going forward we will work together to ensure the best experiences and best value for our customers.”

Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal, said: “This is the first of its kind partnership for our company, which will add multiple options to customers through the umbrella of a strategic partnership with Seera, a major player with extensive experience in the field of marketing travel and tourism services. Creating a direct channel to provide a full range of booking offers at all price classes, in addition to offering various products and other miscellaneous services such as seat selection, meal purchase, added baggage, and others, will add value to Seera and flyadeal customers.

Korfiatis added that the agreement will contribute to improving the travel experience and reaching new customers from a wider segment locally and internationally, by providing greater options and more flights to travel on the Kingdom’s newest low-cost airline network: “I am optimistic about the success and growth of this cooperation, especially as it serves customers and improves the travel experience in the future,” he said.

flyadeal’s products will first be available on Almosafer’s omnichannel consumer platforms followed by its corporate and government platform later in the year. Seera Group continuously enhances its digital offerings to reflect the needs of the customer and ensure the Group remains future-ready.

