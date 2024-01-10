Cruise Saudi has announced the appointment Joerg Rudolph, the former managing director of Germany’s Costa Cruises, as the president of its Aroya Cruises business unit.

Rudolph joins the cruise line from Costa, having previously worked at German holiday company TUI, Aida Cruises and Royal Caribbean International.

Cruise Saudi, which is 100% owned by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), said Rudolph will be responsible for delivering Aroya Cruises to market, with the first voyages expected this year.

Aroya was launched last year as the first cruise line to specifically cater to Arabian audiences. Cruise Saudi, which is responsible for the development and operation of cruise berths and gateways to key Saudi destinations, hopes to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers to the kingdom by 2035.

