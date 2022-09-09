Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) has started providing reservations and sales for “Match Day Shuttle” flights between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar during the World Cup 2022 .



The same-day shuttle service aims to encourage tourism in the Kingdom, as the sports fans will be able to arrive in Doha through the Kingdom’s airports in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, in addition to attracting a number of fans in Qatar to visit the Kingdom.



This step came within an agreement signed between “SAUDIA” and the Qatari Airlines to provide an easy and convenient travel experience to attend the World Cup for the Saudi fans as well as all soccer fans.