Riyadh: The Ministry of Tourism has sponsored an agreement between InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Tasheed Contracting Company to open a minimum of 12 hotels, worth SAR1.3 billion, that will join the InterContinental Hotels and Resorts Group in the Kingdom.



The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism for the Empowerment of Tourist Destinations, Mahmoud Abdulhadi, praised the agreement and highlighted its contribution to supporting the tourism system in the Kingdom, enriching the experience of tourists and visitors.



The target cities for the hotels, which are expected to provide 2,500 rooms in total, include Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Abha, Tabuk, Jazan, AlUla, Al-Bahah, Yanbu, Hail, Al-Ahsa and Najran.