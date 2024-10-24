MUSCAT: The hospitality sector in the Sultanate of Oman is rapidly advancing with the opening of several notable hotels, demonstrating increasing attractiveness for both business and leisure visitors and offering a mix of local heritage, luxury and top-tier services.

Speaking to the Observer, Talal Humaid al Khusaibi, Assistant Director General of Tourism Licenses and Investor Services at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, highlighted the ongoing expansion of Oman’s luxury hospitality sector, with several high-end hotels, including the Mandarin Oriental and St. Regis, inaugurated this year. This reflects the growing demand for investment in luxury tourism in Oman, he noted.

The official pointed out that these developments are part of broader efforts to strengthen Oman’s tourism infrastructure, attract discerning travellers, and contribute to the diversification of the national economy, further reinforcing the country’s position as a premier destination for upscale tourism.

The first of these recent openings is the Mercure Muscat, the inaugural Mercure-branded hotel in Oman. This contemporary hotel, established at Al Khuwair, offers 186 elegantly designed rooms and suites, along with versatile meeting spaces, including one of the largest ballrooms in the city.

The Mandarin Oriental, Muscat, marks the brand’s entry into the Omani market, positioning itself as a landmark of luxury in the heart of the capital. Located in Shatti Al-Qurum, one of Muscat’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, this urban resort features distinctive architecture that maximizes views of the Arabian Sea.

The newly opened St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort is situated along the scenic waterfront of Al Mouj, Muscat’s premier lifestyle and leisure destination. This luxurious resort boasts 250 opulent guest rooms and suites, designed with a distinctive yacht-like architecture that mirrors the oceanic waves. T

In Salalah, the opening of The Club by Fanar in the Hawana Salalah development reflects the growing demand for high-end accommodation in the Dhofar Governorate, particularly among travellers seeking both leisure and business opportunities.

Similarly, the debut of Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar marks IHG Hotels & Resorts’ first Indigo-branded property in the Middle East. Nestled 2,000 metres above sea level in Oman’s majestic Al Jabal Al Akhdar mountain range, the resort offers 173 rooms, suites, and chalets with stunning views of the surrounding landscapes.

According to the Ministry, Oman’s tourism sector boasts a total of 34,660 rooms across the country, reflecting the growing investment in the hospitality industry. A wide range of activities are available in various governorates, with Muscat leading at 243 activities, followed by Ad Dakhiliyah with 137, Al Batinah South with 130, and Ash Sharqiyah South with 129. Other governorates such as Dhofar, Ash Sharqiyah North, and Al Batinah North offer 63, 60, and 60 activities, respectively. Meanwhile, Ad Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, Al Wusta, and Musandam provide a combined total of 114 activities, adding up to a total of 936 activities nationwide.

Revenues from 3 to 5-star hotels in Oman increased to RO 149.44 million by the end of August 2024, marking a 7.8 per cent rise compared to RO 138.65 million during the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by an 8.4 per cent increase in hotel guests, totalling approximately 1.4 million by August 2024. Hotel occupancy rates also saw improvement, growing by 2.3 per cent.

Oman’s travel and tourism ecosystem has also expanded, with 3,213 travel and tourism offices now operating across the country.

