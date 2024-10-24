Sur: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is set to sign a financing agreement today Thursday for the establishment of the "Maritime History Museum" in the Wilayat of Sur.

The agreement will be signed in partnership with Oman LNG and Oman India Fertilizer Company. T

he museum’s design was the winning entry in the second edition of the prestigious “Bilarab bin Haitham Award for Architectural Design,” celebrating innovative contributions to Oman's cultural landscape.

This project aims to highlight the nation's rich maritime heritage and bolster tourism in the wilaya.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Observer Web Team