The number of visitors to the Wilayat of Jabal Al Akhdar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate during the past year 2024 reached 203,629, according to statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

Statistics showed that the number of Omani citizens who visited the state of Jabal Al Akhdar during the past year was 96,856, the number of Saudi tourists was 12,007, the number of Emirati visitors was 1,175, the number of Bahraini visitors was 612, the number of Kuwaiti tourists was 1,083, and the number of Qatari visitors was 653.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information showed that the number of tourists from other Arab nationalities reached 7,734, while the number of visitors from foreign nationalities reached 83,509.

The Wilayat of Jabal Al Akhdar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate is one of the favourite tourist destinations for many visitors to the Sultanate of Oman, due to its moderate climate in summer and cold climate in winter, and the availability of many hotels.

The wilayat is also one of the most important areas for eco-tourism and adventure tourism in the Sultanate of Oman, and visitors can enjoy various activities, such as: walking in valleys, visiting caves, and practicing mountain climbing, which in turn contributes to learning about the local culture in the wilayat.

