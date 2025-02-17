KUWAIT CITY - Investment in cultural tourism has become a key element of the country’s development plan, with a focus on initiatives such as the “Al-Ahmadi Cultural Platform,” an interactive cultural tourism project.

According to the project’s description, the platform will serve as a model for cultural and urban heritage, aiming to establish a sustainable cultural policy and strategy. It will include a variety of projects linked to a smart, interactive cultural tourism initiative, which will build a cultural map that connects with the cultural bus and encourages community involvement.

Sources reveal that the project will help stimulate investment in cultural tourism by engaging the private sector in the development of networks that promote intellectual, cultural, and societal creativity. Additionally, it will create connections between urban infrastructure and heritage construction, enhancing sustainable urban development while preserving culture, heritage, cities, and national identity.

The project’s objectives include increasing citizens' and residents’ interest in Kuwaiti heritage and attracting 100,000 foreign tourists annually. Additionally, the project aims to study and register 500 heritage buildings in the country, with a plan to restore 500 of these buildings as part of the national register.

In terms of infrastructure, the initiative aims to build 10 bus stations designed specifically for cultural tourism, establish 50 public squares and rest areas around historic buildings, and create 50 restaurants and cafes to serve visitors at cultural tourism centers.

Other project goals include transforming 25 heritage buildings into enlightenment and cultural centers, supporting 20 annual youth cultural initiatives, and establishing a smart cultural heritage tourism platform, or cultural map, to engage and communicate with citizens.

The project also aims to enhance global awareness of Kuwait’s cultural tourism, working to educate international organizations about the importance of Kuwaiti heritage. By doing so, the project seeks to bring about positive changes in the cultural, artistic, economic, tourism, and educational sectors in Kuwait, integrating the cultural scene with various social, political, and spatial elements. It also aims to raise awareness within the private sector to encourage investment in this sector and foster stronger public-private partnerships.

According to sources, the project is expected to be completed by 2028, based on the current timetable. It is currently in its preparatory phase, with a projected budget of 12 million Kuwaiti dinars. Once operational, the initiative is expected to create around 1,830 job opportunities for Kuwaiti workers.

Project objectives:

Encourage investment in cultural tourism.

Attract both local and international tourists.

Promote global marketing of Kuwaiti cultural tourism.

