RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has welcomed 2.5 million sports tourists over the past four years, hosting 80 international sporting events as part of its rapid transformation under Vision 2030, according to Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb.

In a recent article on LinkedIn, Al-Khateeb highlighted the Kingdom’s growing role in the global sports tourism industry, which now accounts for 10% of global tourism expenditure and is expected to grow by 17.5% by 2030.

Saudi Arabia has quickly established itself as a key player in global sports tourism, attracting fans and athletes from around the world. Events such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah have drawn visitors from 160 countries, generated 20,000 job opportunities, and contributed SR900 million to the economy.

The Kingdom has also hosted a diverse range of major sporting competitions, including the WWE Super Showdown, the Saudi Pro Golf Championship, Battle of the Champions, Formula E, the International Handball Federation Super Globe, and the Saudi International Meeting for Disabilities Sport.

“Our ambitions extend far beyond what we have achieved so far,” Al-Khateeb said, emphasizing Saudi Arabia’s landmark role as the first country set to host a 48-team FIFA World Cup in 2034. With 60% of the world’s population within an eight-hour flight, Saudi Arabia is positioned to deliver one of the most accessible and connected tournaments in history.

As part of its long-term vision, the Kingdom is investing in 15 stadiums designed not only to accommodate global sports fans but also to serve as long-term hubs for sports, entertainment, and community engagement.

Al-Khateeb emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s sports tourism strategy is about more than just hosting events — it is about creating a long-term cultural and economic impact. The collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Sport has turned sporting events into platforms for storytelling, national pride, and cultural exchange.

“This combination of immersive fan experiences, heritage-driven activities, and world-class entertainment deepens visitors’ connection to the Kingdom,” he said.

Sustainability is central to Saudi Arabia’s sports tourism strategy. Under the Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom has pledged to source 50% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

“Saudi Arabia has shown that sustainability and progress go hand in hand,” AlKhateeb noted, adding that sustainable practices are embedded in the country’s sporting infrastructure.

The Kingdom is also investing heavily in youth and grassroots sports. More than 20,000 young athletes participate in the Schools League, supported by 18 regional training centers. Additionally, a $300 million annual investment is fueling the development of football clubs, ensuring long-term sporting excellence.

Women’s sports are also on the rise, with participation increasing by 149% since 2015, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering a diverse and competitive sports environment.

Saudi Arabia aims to welcome 150 million international tourists annually by 2030, with direct flights from 250 destinations, further strengthening its position as a global hub for sports tourism.

“The road ahead presents an unprecedented opportunity — for players, for fans, and for nations harnessing the power of sport as a driver of transformation,” AlKhateeb concluded. “As Saudi Arabia continues this visionary journey, it is not only preparing to host the world, it is shaping the future of sports tourism beyond the game.”

