Salalah: The first International Conference for Academics and Professionals on Tourism and Hospitality began on Monday at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah.

Organised by the University of Technology and Applied Sciences in collaboration with the Dhofar Governor’s Office, the three-day event – titled Tourism in the Sultanate of Oman: National and International Visions and Practices – brings together experts from 15 countries to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities in the tourism sector.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, inaugurated the conference and honoured keynote speakers, experts, and sponsors. The event includes specialised workshops, an exhibition featuring 25 public and private entities, and a student competition aimed at fostering collaboration between academia and the industry.

Dr Ahmed bin Ali al Shahri, Assistant Vice Chancellor of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Salalah, highlighted the university’s commitment to linking academic research with practical applications.

“Tourism is a pillar of Oman’s economic diversification, and this conference plays a vital role in supporting national efforts to enhance the sector’s contribution to the economy,” he said.

Discussions will focus on key topics such as sustainable tourism, the role of technology in enhancing visitor experiences, and strategic investment opportunities. Experts are also addressing issues like governance in tourism destinations, AI-driven advancements in the industry, and education and training to meet future demands.

Dr Ali bin Saeed Akaak, a key member of the organising committee, emphasised the importance of knowledge exchange in tourism marketing, business sustainability, and hospitality.

Dr Saud bin Mohammed al Farsi, Advisor to the Governor of Dhofar, described the conference as a key initiative supporting the governorate’s tourism strategy. “The participation of local and international experts ensures valuable discussions that will contribute to shaping policies and strategies for tourism development,” he said.

The opening day featured a visual presentation on tourism in Oman, followed by two panel discussions. Over three days, the conference will host eight dialogue sessions, 15 scientific tracks and five workshops.

