Emirates and Costa Cruises have renewed their partnership through 2027, further positioning Dubai as a major global cruise hub.

Announced at ITB Berlin, the renewed partnership builds on two decades of successful collaboration, uniting both the airline and cruise company’s expertise to elevate the passenger journey while further developing Dubai’s proposition as a premier cruise destination with integrated, seamless connectivity across air, land and sea touchpoints, said an Emirates statement.

Emirates and Costa Cruises will collaborate on joint marketing efforts, harmonised flight scheduling, and dedicated capacity in the form of ‘cruise blocks’ with the availability of comfortable flights for cruise passengers to meet demand from key markets across the airline’s network where possible.

To deliver an exceptional experience at every customer touchpoint, the partnership will focus on sharing relevant data and insights to improve service delivery, as well as dedicating support teams for cruise passengers to facilitate a smooth check-in process at Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal. Both parties will also work closely on enhanced transport solutions between Dubai International Airport and Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, it said.

Emirates and Costa Cruises will also explore opportunities to expand their partnership beyond Dubai, which includes regions in the Costa Cruises network like Central and South America, the Far East and Southeast Asia.

The MoU was signed by Nabil Sultan, Emirates Airline; and Daniel Caprile, Costa Cruises.

Costa Cruises has been operating to Dubai Harbour since 2006 and during the upcoming winter 25/26 it will deploy in Dubai Costa Toscana, its latest generation flagship.

Dubai has pioneered an integrated travel ecosystem that delivers seamless experiences for cruise passengers - from streamlined visa processes to sophisticated port facilities at Dubai Harbour, complete with dedicated check-in. The 12 Emirates check-in counters in Dubai Harbour allow passengers who are disembarking from their cruise ships to fully check-in up to 4 hours before flight departure with the convenience of exploring Dubai without their luggage before heading directly to the airport and breezing past most formalities before their flight, the statement said. - TradeArabia News Service

