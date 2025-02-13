Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman welcomed a total of 3.89 million visitors by the end of December 2024, according to data released by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

According to NCSI's report, the figures highlight the growing appeal of the Sultanate as a prime destination, with visitors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) topping the list at 1,185,880 arrivals.

Indian nationals followed with 623,623 visitors, while Yemeni travelers ranked third with 203,055 entries.

Oman with its strategic position becomes a regional tourism hub, attracting visitors from neighboring Gulf countries and beyond.

The surge in arrivals reflects the country’s efforts to enhance its tourism sector through improved infrastructure, promotional campaigns, and streamlined visa procedures.

